Bellin Health: Helping patients with long haul COVID-19

(WFRV) – If you or someone close to you had COVID-19 a few weeks ago, or maybe even a few months ago, hopefully you are feeling back to normal. But there’s also a chance you could still have some lingering symptoms.

Bellin Health Bellevue Clinic’s Nurse Practitioner Dylan Valentine spoke to Local 5 Live with details on long-haul COVID and what Bellin is doing to help patients whose symptoms haven’t gone away.

To make an appointment, you can contact your primary care provider. If you don’t have that point of contact, you can call the hotline at 920-445-7395. You can also get more information at bellin.org/covid19#long.

