(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, there’s a new service for patients called Surgery Prepare.

The goal is to help patients become physically and mentally ready for recovery from elective procedures.

Dr. Saied Assef, Anesthesiologist and Perioperative Medicine Specialist from Bellin Health spoke with Local 5 Live with details on the new service and how it benefits the patients.

For more information or to find a physician, head to bellin.org or call 920-445-7373.