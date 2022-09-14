(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year.

Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’.

Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar Spinal Stenosis and more on this new treatment including benefits and who is a good fit.

Find out more about the Mild Treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis by calling the Bellin Health Pain Management team at 920-433-7995.

You can also talk to your primary care provider, if you are looking for one head to bellin.org.