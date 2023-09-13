(WFRV)- Bellin Health is partnering with Children’s Wisconsin and ThedaCare on a pediatric joint venture called Connected for Kids.

The goal of this partnership is to improve the health and well-being of children and adolescents in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

If you work with Bellin Health as your pediatrician, you will continue to see the same physicians and providers they know and trust, and all current insurance plans will continue to be accepted.

For more information, head to bellin.org/connectedforkids.