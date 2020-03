(WFRV) – Eating to promote a healthy gut is important, but not everyone may know how to go about this.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, dietitian Emily Abegglen stopped in to give some tips. Learn more about gut-healthy eating at an event on March 30 at 5:30 pm. It’s taking place at Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op in De Pere.

To register, head to bellinforwomen.com or call 920-445-7373.