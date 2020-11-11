Bellin Health: Signs and treatment options for mental health

(WFRV) – It may not be an issue you think about often, but in the U.S., one person dies by suicide every 12 minutes.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, Pediatric Psychologist, Dr. Tiffany Born spoke with Local 5 Live about how we can show support for those struggling and how we can cope during a pandemic.

For more mental health help, head to bellin.org/signs, nami.org, makeitok.org.

You can reach help at 1-800-273-TALK, a Bellin nurse 24/7 at 1-800-528-7883, the Psychiatric Center at 920-431-5533, and text NAMI at 741-741.

In case of an emergency dial 9-1-1.