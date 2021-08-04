Bellin Health Stroke Support Group and Survivor Bike Club

(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, when a patient has a stroke, it turns their world, and the worlds of the people around them upside down.

But there are plenty of local resources that can help, like the Bellin Stroke Support Group and Stroke Survivor Bike Club.

Bellin Health Stroke Support Group Coordinator Debra Sanchez spoke with Local 5 Live along with Stroke Survivor and Mentor Michelle Nelson with details on the upcoming event.

Bellin Stroke Support Group

Meets the first Monday of every month, 3 – 4 pm

Bellin Health Titletown, 1970 S. Ridge Rd., Green Bay

Or via video

Stroke Survivor Bike Club

August 18 & September 15

More info: Debra Sanchez

(920) 433-7977

Debra.sanchez@bellin.org

