(WFRV)- Physical Therapy can be a costly but necessary expense. Bellin Health wants to help reduce the financial burden for those less fortunate.

N.E.W. Community Clinic teamed up with Bellin Health to do just that. Twice a week, Bellin Health will offer reduced-cost Physical Therapy services at the clinic. They will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by the Bellin Health clinic at 610 North Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to bellin.org.