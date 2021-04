(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, a reminder about the gift that saves lives – organ donation.

Grief Counselor Chaplain Maria Lodenkamp and Flight Nurse Dan Dubey with the Bellin ICU spoke with Local 5 Live about how both part of the organ and tissue donations can save many lives.

For more information and to become an organ donor, head to donatelifewisconsin.org.