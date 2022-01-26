Bellin Health: Walk-in Orthopedic clinic in Green Bay

(WFRV) – In Your Health with Bellin, Wisconsin Winter aches and pains can come from skiing, shoveling, or an unfortunate slip on the ice. Bellin offers a fast and easy way to figure out if your orthopedic injury needs more attention.

Licensed Athletic Trainer from Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, Chad Carter spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the walk-in clinic.

Bellin Titletown Orthopedic Clinic is located at 1970 S. Ridge Road in Green Bay. It’s free to meet with a trainer and no appointment is needed, for more call 920-430-4888, and mybellin.org.