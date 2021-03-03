Bellin Health’s Lifesaver Wellbeing Series: ‘All Stressed Up and Nowhere to Go’

(WFRV) – Are you ‘All Stressed Up and Nowhere to Go?’

That’s the focus of this month’s free Lifesaver Wellbeing offering from Bellin Health.

Linda Golik joined Local 5 Live with details on the series, and how to deal with the dangers of stress including ways to cope and reduce stress to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially during a pandemic.

Bellin’s Mental Health Moments happen the second Thursday of each month at 1 pm. Just head to bellin.org/lifesaver.

If you’re interested in helping your organization or group to incorporation healthy living tips, you can reach Linda at 920-436-8668, or via email at wellnessconsultant@bellin.org.

