(WFRV) – There are certain health conditions, like diabetes that can make it harder for wounds to heal properly on their own.

Dr. Rance Hafner with Bellin’s Wound Healing Center spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how they’re using some powerful treatment techniques.

To find out more, call the Bellin Health Wound Healing Center at 920-433-7550, you do not need to be a Bellin patient to go. You can also head to bellin.org.