(WFRV) – Heart health is important for everyone but women in particular may have some heart health needs that get overlooked.

Dr. Laura Beacher from Bellin Health Cardiology Associates spoke to Local 5 Live to tell viewers what heart issues women may face, what to look for, and steps women can take to lead a heart-healthy life.

Learn more about Bellin’s Heart Care Team at bellin.org/valvecenter. You can also reach them at 920-445-7373.

Another great resource is goredforwomen.org.