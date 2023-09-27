(WFRV)- Race day for the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon & 5k is fast approaching. With just over a week till the event, are you ready?

In the segment, race director Linda Maxwell has some final tips for the race.

Kick off the weekend by enjoying an elegant Friday night Women’s Inspiration Dinner featuring Olympian Deedra Irwin.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and will close at noon. To finish the race in time, runners need to run an average of 18-minute miles in the half marathon.

Proceeds of the event benefit local female-focused causes through The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay.

For more information, head to bellinwomenshalf.com.