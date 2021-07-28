Bellin Health Bike Rodeo: Keeping kids safe and active

(WFRV) – It’s training camp time and the Green Bay Packers start preseason practice today, ushering in a fun filled time of year with plenty of great activities and events.

One of those events is the Bellin Health Bike Rodeo which emphasizes bike safety while encouraging kids to have fun and stay active.

Kelly McBride Moore with Bellin Health joined Local 5 Live with details.

The Bellin Health Bike Rodeo is happening July 29 starting at 8:30 am – Noon. Just head to the East Side of Lambeau Field parking lot – hear the Oneida Nation Gate.

