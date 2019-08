(WFRV) – A stroke can be a frightening event for not only the patient, but their family as well.

There are plenty of local resources that can help and you can connect at Bellin’s second annual Community Stroke Day, Saturday, September 28thfrom 10 am – 6 pm at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton.

Please register by August 30th by heading to bellin.org/communitystrokeday.

For more information on the Stroke Support Group, reach out to Debra at Debra.Sanchez@bellin.org.