(WFRV) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness month and 45 is the new 50 so you may need to start thinking about screenings earlier.

Bellin Physician Assistant Amanda Robertson visited Local 5 Live with more on screening and prevention, plus more on colorectal cancer, and why a colonoscopy is the test of choice.

Learn more at 920-445-7373 or head to bellin.org.