(WFRV)- The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon & 5K kicks off Saturday, October 7th.

Kick off the weekend by enjoying an elegant Friday night Women’s Inspiration Dinner, featuring Olympian Deedra Irwin. By the end of the night, you will be more than ready to run.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and will close at noon. So to finish the race in time runners will have to run an average of 18 minute miles in the half marathon.

Registration is currently open with most events raising prices on August 1st. Proceeds of the event benefit local female-focused causes through The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay.

For more information head to bellinwomenshalf.com.