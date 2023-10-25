(WFRV)- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
In this segment, Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Erickson Foster and a member of the Breast Health Team at Bellin discuss what puts specific individuals at high risk for Breast Cancer and current myths about Mammograms.
Services include:
- In-office Ultrasounds & biopsies
- Complete spectrum of breast surgery
- Coordination with plastic surgeons
- Coordination between Oncology and Plastic Surgery
To learn more about Bellin’s Breast Health Team, head to bellin.org.