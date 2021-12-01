Five Screenable Cancers with Bellin’s Screen/Pass Challenge

(WFRV) – Today’s In Your Health with Bellin, while lung cancer awareness month just wrapped up, Dr. Steven Gerndt tells our viewers about some new screening guidelines, new options for cancer screening and a new minimally invasive option for lung biopsy.

Get started by calling 844-4-SCREEN or head to bellin.org/screenpass.

Cancer Screenings Explained:

Lung CancerDuring an LDCT lung cancer screening you’ll lie on the table and the CT machine will take pictures. You’ll be asked to lie very still. During the scan you’ll be asked to hold your breath to create a clear picture of your lungs.New screening guidelines for 2021.Yearly lung cancer screenings are recommended for people who:

Are 50 to 80 years old and in fairly good health and

Currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years and

Have at least a 20 pack-year smoking history

Breast CancerWelcome to same day mammogram results. We’ve taken the anxiety out of getting a mammogram by offering results the same day you get your mammogram in most cases. To schedule an appointment, call 844-4 SCREEN or schedule online through your MyBellinHealth portal.

Colorectal CancerColorectal cancer can be screened for by a colonoscopy, stool test, flexible sigmoidoscopy or a CT colonography. Ask your doctor which method best suits your health needs and preferences.New screening guidelines for 2021.All people at average risk should start testing at age 45.

Melanoma CancerDuring your annual physical, your Primary Care Provider should review any skin abnormality. If deemed necessary, your provider may remove it in their office or refer it for removal by a Dermatologist or Plastic Surgeon. Suspicious moles may need to be biopsied and analyzed by a Pathologist.

Cervical CancerCervical cancer is screened for by doing a Pap smear in women aged 21 to 65. During a Pap smear, the doctor will use a speculum to widen the vagina and take a cell sample using a small brush or spatula. The sample will be analyzed by a lab, and you will get a result of either normal, unsure or abnormal.

