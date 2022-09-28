(WFRV) – It’s a whole weekend of female-inspired empowerment but the hit of this weekend is the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k.

Race Director, Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how you can still register, what’s new at this year’s event, and other fun ways you can get involved.

Details from bellinwomenshalf.com:

Event date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Registration will open Sunday, May 15





Get inspired and celebrate sisterhood when you join us for the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, two-person relay and 5K!



Kick off the weekend by enjoying our elegant Friday night Women’s Inspiration Dinner, featuring a nationally renowned keynote speaker. By the end of the night, you’ll be more than ready to run.



Wake up early Saturday morning and traverse our beautiful urban half marathon course, split the 13.1-mile distance and run with a partner in the relay division or complete the 5K. Whatever event you choose, you’ll enjoy the camaraderie of 1,500 strong women accomplishing something amazing! And our entire course is spectator-friendly — so bring your cheering squad for that extra race-day boost.



After crossing the finish line on Green Bay’s landmark CityDeck, you’ll celebrate your achievement at Hagemeister Park during our post-race dance party and awards ceremony. Have your friends and family cheer you on and then join you for the celebration!



Proceeds benefit local female-focused causes through The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay.





