(WFRV) – The green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness, and May is the month we observe it. Today we talked with Counselor Charles LaTorre of the Bellin Health Psychiatric Center about why it’s so important to talk about this. He also explained the importance of improving our social, or relational, health. If you are struggling, please seek help in one of these ways. The National Alliance on Mental Illness website is www.nami.org. The National Suicide and Crisis hotline can be reached at 988. Get in touch with the Bellin Health Psychiatric Center at (920) 433-3630.