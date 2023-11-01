(WFRV)- When an individual is experiencing mental health challenges, sometimes the best way for them to receive help is through a stay at an inpatient mental health facility.

In this segment, a licensed clinical social worker and the team leader for inpatient services at Bellin Psychiatric Center, Pam Baranczyk, discusses what to do in a mental health emergency and how facilities are not as scary as they look in movies.

The Bellin Psychiatric Center is located at 301 E St Joseph Street in Green Bay. Give them a call at (920) 433-3630. If you are in a crisis., you can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or call 911.

For more information about the Bellin Psychiatric Center, head to bellin.org.