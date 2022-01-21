How to make an easy, healthy protein bowl from Bellin Health

(WFRV) – One of the latest trends in food is anything healthy in a bowl.

Registered Dietitian with Bellin Health, Mallory Krueger visited Local 5 Live with a look at some high protein ideas.

For more, head to bellin.org/lifestyle-medicine.

Color – Pick 2+ choices of non-starchy vegetables/fruits. Each color corresponds with a different vitamin/nutrient (bonus points if you choose at least 2 different colors). Fruits and vegetables also provide fiber. Fiber is beneficial for heart health, stabilizing blood sugars, and is associated with a reduced risk of colon cancer and certain GI conditions, such as IBD, constipation, and diverticulitis.

Salad greens

Spinach

Kale

Swiss Chard

Green beans

Carrots

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Onions

Beets

Asparagus

Pea pods

Cucumber

Radishes

Celery

Cabbage

Mushrooms

Peppers

Okra

Brussel sprouts

Zucchini

Rutabaga

Baby corn

Tomato

Jicama

Kohlrabi

Apples

Peaches

Persimmons

Mangos

Pineapple

Berries

Microgreens

Starch – Pick 1-2. These add carbohydrates, which will provide immediate energy, satisfaction, and fiber. Carbohydrates are the brain’s preferred energy source. Your muscles also store carbohydrates in the form of glycogen to help fuel later physical activity.

Rice

Quinoa

Couscous

Sweet corn

Potatoes

Barley

Farro

Winter squash

Naan bread

Pasta

Oatmeal

Polenta

Protein – Pick 1-2. Protein improves satiety as it takes longer to digest. Protein helps stabilize your blood sugars. Additionally, protein is needed for tissue and muscle maintenance (important to stay mobile with age!).

Meat

Poultry

Fish/Seafood

Eggs

Cheese

Beans/Lentils

Chickpeas

Tofu/Tempeh

Edamame

Nuts

Crunch/flavor – Optional, but recommended. Adding fun toppings makes the bowl more interesting and satisfying.

Chopped nuts

Chia/flax/hemp seeds

Sunflower seeds

Pepitas

Radishes

Cucumber

Tortilla chips

Roasted chickpeas/edamame

Shredded red cabbage

Dried fruit, craisins, raisins

Sliced apples

Fresh herbs

Kimchi

Lemon/Lime wedges or juice

Spices/dried herbs

Salsa

Dressing/fats – Pick 1-2. Fats improve satiety, keep you fuller for longer, and help your body absorb the fat soluble vitamins in your meal.

Nut butter

Tahini dressing

Hummus

Peanut sauce

Salsa ranch

Sriracha mayo

Avocado/Guacamole

Olive oil & vinegar or citrus juice

Olives

Cheese

Idea 1: Salmon bowl – Arugula, mango salsa (mangoes, tomatoes, and onion), couscous, grilled salmon, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Idea 2: Breakfast bowl – Sautéed tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers, roasted potatoes, egg, and cheese.

Idea 3: Burrito bowl – Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, rice and corn, black beans, avocado

Idea 4: Falafel bowl: Mixed greens, quinoa, shredded red cabbage, carrots, fresh parsley, falafel, avocado, tahini dressing

Idea 5: Mediterranean bowl: pepper, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pearl couscous, chickpeas, and feta cheese

Idea 6: Tofu sushi bowl: watermelon radishes, cucumber, carrots, sushi rice, tofu, edamame, sesame seeds, and sriracha mayo

Idea 7: Steak fajita bowl: Sautéed peppers and onion, pico de gallo, rice, skirt steak, sour cream and guacamole

Idea 8: Quinoa Breakfast bowl: Mushrooms, zucchini, onion, quinoa, tofu scramble or scrambled eggs, avocado