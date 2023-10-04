(WFRV)- Flu season is right around the corner.
In this segment, Dr. Collin Hess from Bellin Health discusses when to get the Flu shot and debunking common myths about the Flu shot.
For more information about the Flu, head to bellinflufacts.org.
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mason Campbell
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV)- Flu season is right around the corner.
In this segment, Dr. Collin Hess from Bellin Health discusses when to get the Flu shot and debunking common myths about the Flu shot.
For more information about the Flu, head to bellinflufacts.org.