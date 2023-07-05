(WFRV)- Strokes are a changing moment in anyone’s life.

Bellin is here to help everyone at any time. With an advanced team that deals with strokes, Bellin Health is the place to go in any emergency, including strokes.

Bellin has a lot of stroke-related events coming up. Monday, July 10th, Bellin is holding a Stroke Support Group from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On July 17th you have Creative Cruisers which is another monthly event that helps stroke survivors connect with each other.

July 26th is the Bike Ride Date. Ride 1, 5, or 10 miles in a safe environment. This monthly event is the 4th Wednesday of every month until September. Bellin will offer Community Stroke Day on September 16th at The Automobile Gallery.

All great ways to meet stroke survivors and help them with their daily journey.

For more information head to bellin.org/stroke.