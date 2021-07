(WFRV) – In today’s Your Health with Bellin, the Women’s Half Marathon and 5k is back.

The in-person race is Saturday, October 2nd after one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, they are thrilled to be back and celebrating with a special theme that captures the excitement of this year’s event.

Race Director, Linda Maxwell joined Local 5 Live with all of the details, from training to the day of the event.

Get all the details bellinwomenshalf.com.