In Your Health with Bellin: A new procedure to treat AFIB

(WFRV) – Nearly three million Americans are living with a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation, also known as AFIB, which can greatly increase your risk of stroke.

The Heart and Vascular team at Bellin Health recently performed the first Watchman procedure in this part of Wisconsin to help reduce the risk.

Dr. Sampoornima Setty was part of the team and helped bring the procedure here. She spoke with Local 5 Live about the risks, and treatment options for AFIB.

The Watchman procedure is offered through Bellin Health, reach out with questions to 920-445-7373. Online at bellin.org. To watch more of the video about the Watchman procedure, head to watchman.com.