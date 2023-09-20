(WFRV)- The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon is just under three weeks away.

In the segment, Bellin Health running expert Nate Vandervest and physical therapist Lisa Reinke talk about how to train and how far to go just weeks before the event.

Kick off the weekend by enjoying an elegant Friday night Women’s Inspiration Dinner featuring Olympian Deedra Irwin. By the end of the night, you will be more than ready to run.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and will close at noon. To finish the race in time, runners need to run an average of 18-minute miles in the half marathon.

Registration is open for ten more days. Proceeds of the event benefit local female-focused causes through The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay.

For more information, head to bellinwomenshalf.com.