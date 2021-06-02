It’s race month! Getting ready for the virtual Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The virtual Bellin Run is right around the corner and while it is virtual, the event can still be special.

Assistant Race Director Linda Maxwell joined Local 5 Live to talk about the event that runs June 12 through the 21. They’ve had to get creative to engage participants as well and that’s where their app comes in.

It’s not too late to register for the virtual Bellin Run. You can register on bellinrun.com or find any additional information on all their social media platforms.

