(WFRV)- We always hear it from the doctor. ‘Make sure to get a yearly physical’, ‘Wish I saw you more often’, ‘When are you coming in again’.

They say this because your health is important. June is Men’s Health Month. In celebration, Bellin Health is reminding men that they should get their physical. A yearly physical can help find issues before they become an issue.

For more information head to bellin.org or give them a call at 920-445-7373.