New health care options from Bellin Health and Holy Family Memorial

(WFRV) – There’s a new care option for heart patients on the Lakeshore.

Bellin Health and Holy Family Memorial have teamed up for enhanced Cardiovascular Care Services in the Manitowoc area.

Heidi Stradal with Holy Family and Cardiologist, Dr. Sumit Ringwala with Bellin Health spoke to Local 5 Live with details.

Healthy Life Screenings at Holy Family Memorial are $35/no referral needed. To schedule, call 920-320-6777. Online, head to hfmhealth.org.

To make an appointment, or to reach out for questions, call 920-320-3000. You can also learn more at hfmhealth.org/heart-care.

