(WFRV) – It’s a new technology to help diagnose a complication of diabetes – earlier.

During National Diabetes Awareness Month, Physician Assistant with Bellin Jaimee Larson visited Local 5 Live with some background on the diabetes, plus details on the new technology and how it will help combat blindness, a common complication from diabetes.

Learn more about this technology at bellin.org/diabeticeye. Make an appointment for the test at 920-433-6050.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetes can damage the small blood vessels that deliver blood to the retina in your eyes, causing them to swell or leak. They can also close off entirely, and sometimes new blood vessels form. This is called diabetic retinopathy and is the number one cause of blindness among working-age adults.

Four in 10 people with diabetes have diabetic retinopathy. Many of them do not know it because the damage occurs slowly, so the problem is not detected until vision is lost.

Screening for diabetic retinopathy can catch the problem while it is still treatable. Screening is quick, simple, and painless. It can save your vision.

When Should You Get Tested?

Type 1 – Within 5 years of your diabetes diagnosis

Type 2 – At the time of diabetes diagnosis

Pregnancy – Early in the first trimester