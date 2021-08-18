Preventing sports injuries with Bellin Health

(WFRV) – Back to school season is upon us and that can mean back to school sports.

Dr. Derek Vaughn, Orthopedic Surgeon from Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics tells Local 5 Live viewers some of his best tips for athletes to stay healthy, preventing injuries, and what to do if an injury occurs.

The Bellin Walk-In Injury Clinic is open for both patients and non-patients. Located at 1970 Ridge Road. Open M-F 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 8 am – Noon.

Contact 920-430-4888, online at bellin.org/titletown.

By appointment at all Bellin Health Primary Care clinics

Walk in or schedule at any Bellin Health FastCare clinic

(920) 445-7313

Bellin.org/covid19

