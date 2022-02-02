Reduce the risk of stroke with “The Watchman”

(WFRV) – Nearly three million Americans are living with a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation, or A-Fib, which can greatly increase your risk of stroke.

Today in Your Health with Bellin, Heart and Cardiovascular team’s Dr. Rudolph Evonich tells us about a procedure called the Watchman. It can reduce the risk of stroke in people with A-Fib who need an alternative to blood thinners.

Call the Bellin Heart and Cardiovascular team at (920) 617-2071. You can also click here to learn more about Watchman.