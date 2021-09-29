Register for Bellin’s Women’s Half Marathon/5K from Bellin

(WFRV) – Bellin’s Women’s Half Marathon and 5K is Saturday and runners are looking forward to a return to in-person racing.

Bellin Health Running Expert Nate Vandervest spoke to Local 5 Live with some tips for getting ready for race day.

From Bellin:

The 2021 Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, Relay & 5K is scheduled to be an in-person event with a virtual option. Circumstances permitting, we look forward to the in-person return of all our race weekend events: Friday packet pick-up, expo and Women’s Inspiration Dinner, as well as Saturday’s race. We will continue to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and we reserve the right to revise our race-weekend plan at any time as circumstances merit.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021



Get inspired and celebrate sisterhood when you join us for the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, Two-Person Relay and 5K!

Wake up early Saturday morning and traverse our beautiful urban half marathon course, split the 13.1-mile distance and run with a partner in the relay division or enjoy the 5K route. No matter what, you’ll enjoy the camaraderie of 2,000 strong women accomplishing something amazing! And our entire course is spectator-friendly — so bring your cheering squad for that extra race-day boost.



After crossing the finish line on Green Bay’s landmark CityDeck, you’ll celebrate your achievement with great post-race food and drink. Have your friends and family cheer you on and then join you for the celebration!