(WFRV) – Think Spring and plan for two local running events!

Linda Maxwell from Bellin visited Local 5 Live with details the Bellin Run and a fun new option, the Heart Run/Walk in Marinette.

The Bellin Run is adding a 5K distance this year and now that it’s officially March, training for the Run starts this month.

The 47th annual Bellin Run is Saturday, June 10. To register head to bellinrun.com.