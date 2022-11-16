(WFRV) – Although the warm temperatures are behind us for a few months, you can stay active.

Bellin Women’s Half Marathon Race Director Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how to work towards your Spring and Summer goals during the winter months, plus details on the Bellin Shoe Drive, and the popular Turkey Trot.

The final day of the Bellin Run Shoe Drive is tonight from 5 – 7 pm, just drive through and drop off at Bellin Health Titletown, 1970 S Ridge Road.

The Turkey Trot is on Thanksgiving Day. To guarantee a shirt and the current price, register by November 21 at festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com.

Registration for the Bellin Run opens next month, learn more at bellinrun.com.