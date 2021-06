(WFRV) – In today’s Your Health with Bellin, Local 5 Live focuses on Bellin Run Race Week.

The Virtual Bellin run is taking place June 12 – 21 and there’s still time to get involved.

Bellin Running Expert, Nate Vandervest spoke with Local 5 Live with how they can help to make sure you are race ready.

Race registration is open through Friday, June 11.

Get details and sign up at bellinrun.com.