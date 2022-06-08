(WFRV) – The 46th Annual Bellin Run is finally here.

This Saturday will bring thousands of people together for the signature community race, all of whom have made an important commitment to themselves and to their health.

Executive Race Director Randy Van Straten spoke to Local 5 Live with a look forward to this weekend’s race and how you can join in the action, whether you are running, volunteering, or just taking part in the fun of the day.

Register at bellinrun.com, or head to the expo in Astor Park Friday Night. Volunteer opportunities are also available on the website.