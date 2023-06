(WFRV)- Bellin Health has a big team. From Doctors and Nurses to the pediatric team. Bellin has you covered from all directions in your health.

One of the areas they help you in is the Bellin Health Surgery Prepare Team. They have Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, and many more to help you get prepared for your surgery.

All these factors make shorter hospital stays, lower rates of readmission, better outcomes, better pain control, and less overall pain.

For more information head to bellin.org.