(WFRV) – A stroke happens every 40 seconds in the US.

Today in Your Health with Bellin, Dr. Heather Stanko, Director of Bellin’s Stroke Program and Neuroscience Coordinator Nurse Kathy Polum, talk about getting help “FAST” and life after a stroke.

Mark your calendars for Creative Cruisers, May 16 at 10 am and the Stroke Walk.

For details on these events and more, head to bellin.org/stroke or call 920-433-7977. You can also email debra.sanchez@bellin.org.