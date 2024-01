(WFRV)- Women face many unique health issues and concerns, and regular screening tests can lead to the early detection of many conditions when treatment is likely to be more effective.

In this segment, Bellin Health Physician Assistant Kim Shefchik discusses why women should get annual screenings and the different opinions regarding age and methods for screening.

For more information, head to bellin.org or give them a call at (920) 445-7373.