(WFRV) – Health care decisions are an important conversation to have with loved ones, but it can be difficult to know where to start or what to ask.

Bellin ICU Nurse Practitioner Cheryle Schultz stopped by Local 5 Live along with Maria Lodenkamp with the importance of having an advance directive and some things to consider.

In partnership with the ADRC an Advance Care Planning workshop is coming up April 21. Please call 920-448-4300.

Bellin Virtual Advance Care Planning free group sessions are the first Monday of the month from 1 – 3 pm. To make a reservation, call 920-445-7373.

For more information or questions, call Bellin’s Advance Care Planning at 920-433-3770.