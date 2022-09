(WFRV)- The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon and 5K is just ten days away.

Bellin Health running expert, Nate Vandervest, was here with some great tips for getting ready for race day.

Join the Bellin Women’s Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday, October 1st. There are rolling start times between 8 and 8:10 AM.

The race starts at the KI Convention Center and ends at the City Deck in downtown Green Bay.

To register to run, walk, or volunteer, head to bellinwomenshalf.com.