(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, taking control of cardiovascular health.

February is American Heart Month and Dr. Sampoorinima Setty stopped by Local 5 Live to discuss some simple ways we can all develop a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Life without blood thinners begins at Bellin. Contact your doctor to check your status. Get in touch at 920-445-7373. Learn more at watchman.com or bellin.org.