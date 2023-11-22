(WFRV)- Greif over a loved one is always hard. With the Holidays, it can be worse than other times of year.

In this segment, Jenny Boeckman from Unity Grief and Education Center shares tips to help those with grief through the holiday season.

Recognizing that every individual grieves in a unique way, Unity offers a wide variety of grief support services to all in our communities who are experiencing.

The Unity Grief and Education Center is located at 2079 Lawrence Drive in De Pere.

For more information, head to unityhospice.org.