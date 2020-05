(WFRV) – For the first time in its 43-year history, the Bellin Run will take place virtually.

Participants will have the ability to run at the time and place of their choosing during a two-week window.

The spirit of the Bellin Run along with the training support is still available, just head to bellinrun.com.

This year’s virtual run/walk will take place between June 6 – 21. Mark your calendar’s for next year’s run scheduled for June 12.