(WFRV) – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. A time to talk about a difficult and important subject that affects far too many families.

Molly Hohol, Bellin Health Generations Certified Nurse Midwife visited Local 5 Live along with Resource Case Manager, Leslie-Ann Novitski to give viewers some thoughts on coping and how to support those dealing with such a tremendous loss.

Join the Fall Walk to Remember Event:

October 15, 9 am

Green Isle Park, Allouez

Free / No registration required

For more, visit the Facebook page for Share of Northeast Wisconsin: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support.