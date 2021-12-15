Wound Healing Center from Bellin Health

(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, Local 5 Live looks at the dangers of a chronic wound and the expansion of a local center to treat them.

Dr. Rance Hafner, wound care specialist from Bellin Health gives Local 5 Live viewers on the options available.

Bellin’s Wound Healing Center is expanding it’s Oconto Location to help more people who are struggling with a non-healing wound. Make an appointment with the Bellin Health Wound Healing Center directly by calling 920-433-7550, you don’t have to be a Bellin patient to do so.

You can also head to bellin.org for more.